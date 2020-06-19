Zeb Taia: St Helens' back-rower to return to Australia

Zeb Taia joined St Helens in 2017

St Helens back-rower Zeb Taia will return to Australia at the conclusion of the 2020 Super League season.

The 35-year-old joined Saints in a deal which saw Joe Greenwood move to Gold Coast Titans in 2017, and scored in the 2019 Grand Final win over Salford.

Taia has scored 21 tries in 95 games for the Red Vee, and also played for Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights and Catalans Dragons at club level.

"Zeb's been the ultimate professional," head coach Kristian Woolf said.

"He is a great person and has had a fantastic career both in the NRL and at Saints."

It is hoped the Super League campaign, halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, can resume in August.

Taia, who was born in Australia but played internationally for New Zealand and Cook Islands added: "Winning the Super League title last season is definitely one of my career highlights. I wish the club all the success in the future.

"Good things however, always come to an end and it's the right time for me and my family to head back home to Australia at the end of the season and prepare for the next chapter of our lives."