James Graham: England prop in line for Super League return from NRL club St George Illawarra

James Graham won his first international honours with Great Britain in 2006

England prop James Graham could return to Super League from Australia's NRL "with immediate effect", his club St George Illawarra Dragons says.

The Dragons said the former St Helens forward could be released if a replacement can be secured.

Graham, 34, joined Dragons in 2018 having played 135 games at Canterbury, and made his 50th outing in last week's victory over Cronulla.

The Maghull-born front rower played more than 200 games for Saints.

"St George Illawarra have been involved in discussions with Dragons forward James Graham and his management regarding an opportunity for him to return to the Super League with immediate effect," the statement said.

Luke Thompson's immediate move to the NRL with the Canterbury Bulldogs - echoing the switch made by Graham in 2012 - gives weight to the possibility that St Helens would be a likely destination.

Should Graham end his nine-year NRL career with immediate effect, he would still leave with a huge legacy.

His 2014 season performances, as the Bulldogs made the NRL Grand Final, were enough to win him Dally M Prop of the Year, and his reputation as a fearsome leader brought him captaincy at both clubs down under.

He was part of the Great Britain side that toured New Zealand and Papua New Guinea last autumn, as well as helping England to a series win over the Kiwis in 2018.