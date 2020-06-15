Oliver Russell: Huddersfield Giants half-back extends deal with Super League club

Oliver Russell was Huddersfield Giants' top scorer in the 2019 season

Half-back Oliver Russell has signed an extended contract with Super League club Huddersfield Giants until 2022.

The 21-year-old academy product's previous deal had been set to expire at the end of 2020.

“Russ is obviously a very important part of our future," Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford said.

“We are lucky to have most of our great younger brigade now tied up, we see Ollie as an important part of that group moving forward.”