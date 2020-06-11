Albert Kelly: Hull FC half-back to return home to Australia at end of 2020 season

Albert Kelly signed a new two-year deal with Hull FC in 2018

Hull FC half-back Albert Kelly will return to Australia when his contract ends at the completion of the 2020 Super League season.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Airlie Birds from city rivals Hull KR at the end of the 2016 season, announced the decision on social media.

He has scored 43 tries in 70 games and was part of the 2017 Challenge Cup triumph against Wigan at Wembley.

"I want to thank you for all the great memories," Kelly posted on Instagram.

"Let's get back playing so we can finish the year off strong."

As a mercurial player capable of the spectacular, Kelly won over the fans who had jeered him during his time in the east of the city.

Although injuries and off-the-field issues have limited his appearances on occasion during three and a half seasons at the club thus far, the former Cronulla and Gold Coast schemer has proved his value in versatility, featuring at full-back and in the halves.