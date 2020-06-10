Catalans Dragons expect return to action in 'early August'

Steve McNamara led Catalans Dragons to Challenge Cup success in 2018

Catalans Dragons expect to return to Super League action in "early August", says head coach Steve McNamara.

In that event, they would have to play away games for the first month because of a French government ruling prohibiting sport being played until September.

BBC Sport reported on 21 May that Super League sides are hopeful of playing in front of limited crowds from 1 October.

No Super League games have been played since 15 March because of coronavirus.

"The task force responsible for the delicate issue of match dates continues to meet regularly in England. It is a difficult process due to the scenario which is constantly changing," McNamara told the club website.

"We expect to start playing in early August and potentially play all of August in England. The matches will then be played in France from September.

"The season will end with the Grand Final in late November or mid-December.

"All of this is clearly subject to government directives in effect between the two countries, including things like quarantine and security, etc.

"We hope that the dates of the meetings will be confirmed by the end of June and, as soon as we have clarifications, we will keep you informed immediately."

Whilst keen on playing, clubs want to keep the financial impact of behind-closed-doors matches to a minimum, hence the scheduling of the majority of games for a time when it is hoped they can allow season-ticket holders and other paying customers back in.