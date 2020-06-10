Rugby League World Cup 2021: Fourteen training base venues confirmed

The men's, women's and wheelchair World Cup tournaments will be played concurrently in 2021

Fourteen towns and cities have been selected as host training centres for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, which will be held in England next year.

During the men's tournament, both hosts England and reigning champions Australia will be based in Manchester.

Thirteen of the bases are existing host venues for the tournament, with Preston the only centre not to be hosting a fixture of any kind.

Of the host stadia, only Coventry and Huddersfield will not house a team.

The men's, women's and wheelchair competitions will run alongside each other for the first time when it begins on 23 October, 2021.

London - where the Emirates Stadium, which will host a men's semi-final, and the Copperbox wheelchair venue are situated - will host teams.

Leeds, Liverpool and Newcastle - all home to two host venue stadia - are also included.

Full list of training bases