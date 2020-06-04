Andy Ackers: Salford Red Devils sign Toronto Wolfpack hooker

Andy Ackers joins former London Broncos teammates Rhys Williams and Elliott Kear at Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils have signed hooker Andy Ackers from fellow Super League side Toronto Wolfpack.

The 26-year-old has signed a deal to keep him with the 2019 Grand Finalists until the end of the 2022 season.

Former Swinton Lions and London Broncos player Ackers joined the Wolfpack in 2018, helping them win promotion to Super League in October.

"I've been keeping myself at top fitness for when this season gets back under way," Ackers said.

"I've spoken to [head coach] Ian Watson and [coaching consultant] Paul Rowley and they've said my game's going to fit in really well here."

Ackers' signing comes after captain Lee Mossop and forward Luke Yates both signed contract extensions with the Red Devils last month.