England v Australia series in October and November cancelled

England's Ashes series against Australia, scheduled for October and November, has been cancelled.

New England coach Shaun Wane was due to take charge of three Tests against the World Cup holders in Bolton, Leeds and at Tottenham's new stadium in London.

The decision to call off the series has been taken because of "the continued complications surrounding global travel" caused by coronavirus.

Also factored in were extensions to the Super League and NRL seasons.

