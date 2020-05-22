Luke Yates: Salford Red Devils forward extends contract

Luke Yates joined Salford from relegated London Broncos at the end of last season

Salford forward Luke Yates has signed a two-year contract extension.

Yates, 25, signed from London Broncos in October and joins captain Lee Mossop in extending his stay with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Head coach Ian Watson said: "Luke is an important signing for us.

"I'm sure everyone has already seen the work ethic and passion that Luke's displayed this season and he'll only get better over the next couple of seasons."