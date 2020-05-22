Leeds Rhinos cleared by RFL over Catalans Dragons match postponement

Leeds Rhinos were third in the Super League table when the season was suspended in March

Leeds Rhinos will not face disciplinary action from the Rugby Football League after they refused to travel for their game at Catalans Dragons in March.

The Rhinos postponed the game, scheduled to take place behind closed doors, because forward Joe Greenwood had shown symptoms of coronavirus.

Greenwood, who is on loan from Wigan, subsequently tested negative.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said no action would be taken because of the "exceptional circumstances".

He had initially warned that it was a "possibility" the Rhinos could face sanctions.

The RFL said in a statement they had "determined that the match should be replayed and the compliance manager has determined that no other disciplinary action should be taken".

"Leeds have been reminded, and have accepted, that the operational rules are in place to ensure the smooth operation and integrity of the professional Rugby League competitions - and that in more usual circumstances, the failure to fulfil a fixture would have led to significant sanctions," the statement added.

The Super League season has been suspended indefinitely since 16 March.