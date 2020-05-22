Kallum Watkins: England centre joins Toronto Wolfpack

Kallum Watkins spent 12 years at Leeds Rhinos before leaving in 2019

England international Kallum Watkins has joined Toronto Wolfpack.

The former Leeds centre was released by NRL side Gold Coast Titans in April for personal reasons after his father contracted coronavirus.

Watkins, 29, has signed a three-year deal with the Super League strugglers and accepted a reduced pay deal for the 2020 season due to the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.

He will work under Brian McDermott, his former head coach at Leeds.

“I would like to thank the Gold Coast Titans for granting me and my family the opportunity to go back home,” Watkins said. “I had a great time over there.

“I came back for family reasons. There has been a lot going on back home, and then when I heard about my dad I had to come back.

“I wanted to succeed in the NRL but I had to put my family first, and now I’m excited to be back playing in the Super League.”