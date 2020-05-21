Lee Mossop: Salford captain extends contract with Super League club

Lee Mossop's Salford side were beaten by St Helens in last season's Grand Final

Salford Red Devils captain Lee Mossop has signed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

The 31-year-old forward will now remain at the AJ Bell Stadium until the end of the 2022 campaign.

"When he joined us in 2017, he embraced the challenges that we at Salford face," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.

“He’s driven the standards of being a team that competes and challenges the best teams."

Salford are 10th in the Super League table, but the 2020 season has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, clubs have drawn up plans for the possible return of top-flight action by mid-August.

The 12 sides are hoping that matches can be played in front of limited crowds from 1 October.