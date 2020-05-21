Super League: Rugby league's 12 top-flight clubs aim for August restart

By Dave Woods

BBC rugby league correspondent

Breaking news

Super League clubs have drawn up plans for the possible return of top-flight action by mid-August.

And the 12 sides are hoping that matches can be played in front of limited crowds from 1 October.

The plans, seen by BBC Sport, will be put to the Rugby Football League board of directors next week.

Three models for fixtures have been put forward which would see the season end in a Grand Final on either 28 November, 12 December or mid-January 2021.

More to follow.

