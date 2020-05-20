Women's Super League: Shortened season scenario proposed by RFL

Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford in last season's Grand Final

The Rugby Football League hopes to run a shortened Women's Super League season which will culminate in a Grand Final "no later than November", based around government coronavirus guidelines.

Unlike the men's game, the WSL had yet to start when the lockdown was imposed.

Having discussed scenarios with the 10 member clubs, plans are in place for a three to four week pre-season.

Games would begin in late August or early September, with the Challenge Cup also included in the schedule.

The RFL are unsure whether the final of the cup competition, which was at the second round stage, will be able to coincide with the men's semi-finals as part of a proposed triple-header at Bolton on 6 June.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Leeds Rhinos win Women's Challenge Cup final

"The Women's Super League combines an increasingly elite on and off-field approach with a community game framework," WSL general manager Thomas Brindle said.

"The feasibility of beginning the 2020 season will depend first on the Government's social distancing guidelines and the ability of players to return to training, rather than the Behind Closed Doors arrangements for broadcast sport."

Meanwhile, England's preparations for the 2021 World Cup are also continuing, with coach Craig Richards set to announce an updated Performance Squad (EWPS) on Thursday, when the first England Women Knights Performance Squad (EWKPS) will also be named.