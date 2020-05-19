Greg Inglis: Warrington Wolves sign former Australia star

Inglis received the 2009 Rugby League World Golden Boot Award

Former Australia star Greg Inglis is to come out of retirement to join Super League side Warrington on a one-year deal for next season.

The 33-year-old 2013 World Cup winner retired from the game in April 2019.

Inglis played 39 Tests for Australia, and won 10 State of Origin series with Queensland and the 2014 NRL title with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"I can't wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage," the centre said.

"To get the opportunity to live in the UK and to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team."

Head coach Steve Price described Inglis as a "world-class athlete" who "has had time to refresh both mentally and physically" in the 13 months since he stepped away from the sport.

Challenge Cup holders Warrington already have several other former NRL players on their books.

England and Great Britain full-back Gareth Widdop joined the Wire this season after 10 years in Australia with Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra.

Tonga prop Leilali Latu also arrived this season from Gold Coast Titans on a two-year deal, while former Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders stand-off Blake Austin was last year's star signing.

Their squad also includes former Wigan and New Zealand Warriors centre Anthony Gelling and forward Ben Murdoch-Masila, but he has already said that he intends to return down under at the end of this season.

Analysis

Dave Woods, BBC rugby league correspondent

This represents a gamble by Warrington. It is certainly a headline grabbing signing that will stir some excitement and curiosity amongst Wolves fans and across Super League.

Inglis is one of the game's stellar names, with 39 Australia caps, 32 appearances for Queensland in State of Origin and winner of the Golden Boot in 2009 as the world's best player.

At the height of his powers he was an undoubted star, but his playing days appeared over when, in April 2019, because of ongoing issues with knee and shoulder injuries, he 'retired' after a 15-year NRL career with Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He will be 34 and will not have played a game in nearly two years when the next Super League season kicks off.

The size of the gamble depends on the size of Inglis' pay packet at Warrington.

It is interesting to note that the 12 Super League clubs are currently involved in a debate as to whether the salary cap should be reduced next year, given the financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Warrington, financially backed by music entrepreneur Simon Moran, are believed to be one of the clubs who argued strongly for no lowering of the cap.