Ratu Naulago: Hull FC winger to join Bristol Bears in cross-code move

Ratu Naulago scored two tries in Hull's season-opening win over Leeds Rhinos in February

Hull FC winger Ratu Naulago will switch codes at the end of the Super League season to join Premiership rugby union side Bristol Bears.

The Fiji-born 28-year-old joined the Black and Whites in February 2019 after impressing during a trial spell.

It will be a switch back to union for Naulago, who previously won the Premiership 7s title with Saracens.

“I would like to thank Hull FC for the opportunity they gave me in professional rugby,” he said.

“I have loved my time here, everyone at the club has made me feel very welcome.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Bristol Bears for the next few seasons. Pat (Lam, Bristol's director of rugby) has put together a great squad in recent years and the team are really starting to make their mark both in the English Premiership and European competitions.

"They play a really attractive brand of rugby which I think will suit me and get the best out of me as a player."

Naulago is a serving soldier in the British Army, but has been given a temporary release from active service to pursue his career in rugby and the transfer will move him closer to his family in the south-west of England.

“This opportunity in rugby union will allow me to move back home to my wife and close friends which is really important to me,” he added.

“It has been a very difficult decision but it is a new challenge I am really looking forward to.”