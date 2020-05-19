Huddersfield Giants: Louis and Innes Senior sign new deals at Super League club

Versatile Louis Senior has been used by the Giants in all positions among the backs

Huddersfield Giants twins Louis and Innes Senior have signed new contracts to keep them with the club until 2021.

The 19-year-olds emerged last season with Innes scoring four tries in 18 appearances, while Louis appeared 13 times and scored eight tries.

"I'm happy with the progression I'm making with, which has made this extension easy to sign," Louis said.

Innes added: " I'm excited for the future of the club, especially with the squad we've got at the moment."