Wales v England? Men's and women's Tests suggested to honour NHS

Leading Wales player Morgan Knowles made his St Helens and Wales debuts in 2015

Wales hope to play England in a men's and women's rugby league double-header to mark National Health Service and key workers if the autumn Test schedule is disrupted.

England are due to host Australia in the autumn and Wales should take on Ireland and Spain in the European Championships.

But the coronavirus pandemic could cast doubts on those games.

Wales Rugby League (WRL) has proposed England face Wales for the "NHS Cup".

WRL chief executive Gareth Kear said: "Hope is an important factor in life. We will have rugby league this year, if it's safe to do so.

"All of players in Wales are ready to go, whilst our men's and women's head coaches John Kear and Craig Taylor both fully support this and I've already made some initial discussions with the RFL (Rugby Football League).

"Let's play for an NHS Cup and invite key workers in for free. This way, we can recognise the sadness of friends and loved ones lost, respect the sacrifice of so many, and then celebrate a new beginning.

"It would be a great occasion anywhere in England or Wales. Our women's side beat England's second string last autumn and they're all in lockdown training now, and training hard. I know they'd like a stab at the full England side.

"Also, wouldn't it also be good if the Wales and England Wheelchair sides could meet on the same weekend too and make the cup a "best of three"? At Wheelchair level, we got close to beating England last year and would love to take them on again."

Wales' men and women are also due to face Jamaica in Cardiff for the Billy Boston Cup in October.

Wales' men, women and wheelchair teams have World Cups to plan for in 2021.

"If we get back in play this year, we should be a really good few months," said Kear.

"Our women's side are also hoping to play more games and our Wheelchair side could have the Celtic Cup and a test against Australia.

"If there is no rugby league in 2020, that would be a body blow for sure as we're still preparing well behind the scenes.

"Already over 500 players have registered in preparation for the season and if we do get going, we could see over 1,000 different players play rugby league in Wales in 2020.

"However we are a resilient lot and if lockdown continues because it's not safe to restart then we'll adapt and be ready to go next year."