Peter Mata’utia: Castleford Tigers brought together by coronavirus lockdown, says versatile back

Peter Mata'utia (left) helped Castleford to second in the Super League table, with five wins from seven games, before the season was halted

Distance has only made the Castleford Tigers' bond stronger, according to versatile back Peter Mata'utia.

The Samoa international, his team-mates and coaches have been isolated from one another for almost six weeks while the pandemic has put Super League on hold.

Sharing lockdown video diaries with each other is one way the Tigers have remained united in trying times.

"It has brought us closer together, which I didn't think was possible," Mata'utia told BBC Sport.

"I thought we were as close as we could have been."

Technology, as it has for people the world over, has kept the Tigers team-mates connected.

But it is a particular daily challenge set by head coach Daryl Powell which has galvanised the squad.

"Powelly has got two of the players or coaching staff in the morning and afternoon putting a video together of what they have been through in isolation," Mata'utia said.

"There has been some funny stuff and for that to be chucked in has been pretty good for us. It has brought us more close - it's been great.

"In some ways it doesn't even feel like we have been apart but, of course, we have.

"We are also on (video conference platform) Zoom every Thursday for what we call 'Coffee Club' and that is a really good time to all talk to each other and catch up. We are buzzing to get back.

"I definitely miss training with the boys, the camaraderie we have, the day-to-day jokes and banter you get."

'I miss having my kids watch me play'

Mata'utia also misses the fans and is desperately keen to return to action at The Jungle. But he also knows the debate around when to get back to playing is a complicated one.

While plans are being put in place to restart the English season at some point, rugby league is not as advanced in redesigning their campaign as football's Premier League are, with neutral venues being proposed to complete the last portion of its season behind closed doors.

When the Super League season was halted on 16 March, Castleford were second after just seven matches.

"It's tough to say play behind closed doors because I love playing in front of crowds and every fan deserves to be there to watch their team," Mata'utia said.

"I miss seeing my kids watch me play, cheering me on.

"But if there was a way for every game to get live streamed for fans to watch and support their team, then maybe that is something that could happen.

"We want to put on a show week to week, create a positive feeling and put smiles on the faces of people in the community."

'No better time than to win than after pandemic'

The smiles that Mata'utia is determined to get on the faces of Castleford supporters are winning ones.

Tigers topped the regular season table in 2017, but eventually lost the Super League Grand Final to Leeds on what was their first appearance in the showpiece event.

And while they have made the play-offs each year since, they have failed to return to Old Trafford for the decider.

"After what happened to them in 2017, this town definitely deserves it," Mata'utia said.

"What drives me on is that every year I have the opportunity to be part of the first team to win it for Castleford.

"It would be great to win something this year. We are looking to do something good for this community and there would be no better time to win that something than after this pandemic."