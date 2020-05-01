England v Australia: No guarantees over 'Ashes' series despite £16m loan

This autumn's third England v Australia Test is due to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Rugby league would be "naive" to think major events such as the England-Australia 'Ashes' series this autumn will not be affected by coronavirus, says RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer.

The sport has secured a £16m loan from the Department for Media, Culture and Sport to help protect the game and its clubs during the pandemic lockdown.

However, planning for the season is hampered without a return-to-play date.

"Everything is dependent on the period of lockdown," Rimmer said.

"All those blue riband events that normally exist with our sport - the Challenge Cup final, the Super League Grand Final and the Ashes series at the end - there is plenty of modelling going on to ensure we can hopefully fit them in, but we'd be naive to think that none of them would be threatened.

"We will see what we can salvage from the end, it will be an imperfect solution no doubt but we will re-emerge. We'll demonstrate once again that we are a resilient sport that needs celebrating."

The three Tests are scheduled for 31 October (University of Bolton Stadium), 7 November (Elland Road) and 14 November (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

One of the issues the Rugby Football League has regarding the Ashes tour is how the National Rugby League in Australia has remodelled its revised season.

The NRL Grand Final is now scheduled for the 25 October, just a week before the date of the first Test between England and Australia at Bolton.

And there could be further adjustment to the Australian season with plans to move the annual three-game State of Origin series between New South Wales and Queensland to a slot at the end of the season.

The Origin squads would usually form a large contingent, if not all, of Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga's Test squad, and in the event of a clash, many could choose their state rather than country - as it is seen as the pinnacle of the game by players in the NRL.

For the NRL, Origin is also a major source of income - and growth, with a game slated for Adelaide in 2020 - as integral to their finances as the Ashes series would be to the RFL.

Distributing the funds "sustainably"

Ralph Rimmer became interim RFL chief executive in January 2018 and took the post full-time in July

While plans are in place to restart the English season at some point, Rimmer's immediate task is to ensure clubs are on a strong enough footing to emerge post-lockdown.

The £16m, secured by the governing body, will be filtered throughout the professional game from the Super League down to the League One, semi-professional clubs.

However, Catalans Dragons, Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse are not able to draw on the funding.

"The sport and governing body took some fairly drastic measures in order to cut their cloth when this lockdown period began," Rimmer said.

"None of them should be considered backtracked and it has to be used to move forward. It's all about moving forward and being fit for the future and it's not a lump sum in the bank account of each club and saying to them crack on as you were.

"We have to be meticulous in how we apply it to ensure we're sustainable in the future."