Jonathan Davies: Ex-Wales and GB star could be keen on rugby league advisory role
-
- From the section Rugby League
Former dual code international Jonathan Davies says he could be interested in an advisory coaching role in rugby league.
Ex-Wales and Great Britain star Davies, 57, has become a respected pundit since retiring from playing in 1997.
But Davies admits an opportunity to offer guidance to players could be attractive.
"I think if I can help I wouldn't mind maybe dipping my toe back in," he told the 5 Live Rugby League podcast.
A mercurial fly-half, Davies played rugby union for Neath, Llanelli and Wales before switching to rugby league in 1989.
He played for Widnes and Warrington - and had two spells in Australia - before returning to union with Cardiff in 1995.
Asked if he would be interested in a part-time coaching role in rugby league, Davies said: "I'm not egotistical enough to come in and say: 'Oh, I'm going to run this, I'm going to run this, I can do this, I can do that'.
"But if I could help, I think, if I have a role somewhere as a technical adviser and a mentor to some players…
"If I can give anyone a little bit of advice on an advantage, on how to improve themselves, which would then replicate or come to the fore in a huge Test match, and you win that Test match, then if I can add that somewhere, I think I'd like to maybe dip my toe back into it."