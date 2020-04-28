Jonathan Davies: Ex-Wales and GB star could be keen on rugby league advisory role

Jonathan Davies scored a memorable try for Great Britain against Australia at Wembley in 1994

Former dual code international Jonathan Davies says he could be interested in an advisory coaching role in rugby league.

Ex-Wales and Great Britain star Davies, 57, has become a respected pundit since retiring from playing in 1997.

But Davies admits an opportunity to offer guidance to players could be attractive.

"I think if I can help I wouldn't mind maybe dipping my toe back in," he told the 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

A mercurial fly-half, Davies played rugby union for Neath, Llanelli and Wales before switching to rugby league in 1989.

He played for Widnes and Warrington - and had two spells in Australia - before returning to union with Cardiff in 1995.

Asked if he would be interested in a part-time coaching role in rugby league, Davies said: "I'm not egotistical enough to come in and say: 'Oh, I'm going to run this, I'm going to run this, I can do this, I can do that'.

"But if I could help, I think, if I have a role somewhere as a technical adviser and a mentor to some players…

"If I can give anyone a little bit of advice on an advantage, on how to improve themselves, which would then replicate or come to the fore in a huge Test match, and you win that Test match, then if I can add that somewhere, I think I'd like to maybe dip my toe back into it."