Rugby league's status in the north of England 'should help bid for financial support'

The Super League season was halted on 16 March

Rugby league's place as a beacon of northern communities should help its bid for government support, says Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell.

League is among many sports and organisations seeking help during the coronavirus outbreak, without revenue from games and supporter spending.

The Rugby Football League has already put forward its bid for funding.

"The big case for rugby league, in the north, is that it's more than a sport," Hudgell told BBC Radio Humberside.

"A lot of people's social downtime and togetherness is around this whole vehicle of rugby league football which is supporting people's well-being, and it plays such a huge part around tackling social isolation and mental health."

To play or not to play

Unlike Premier League football's vast incomes and turnovers, or cricket's governance which is supported financially by a lucrative international calendar, rugby league's income streams are based heavily around week-to-week domestic matches, ticket sales and broadcast revenues.

The present situation has left clubs dipping into reserves and reliant on owner support.

Even if clubs were to return to action as has been discussed on an initial 'behind closed doors' basis, Hudgell is concerned that games without fans will not help in terms of revenue, even if it does satisfy terms of contracts with television companies.

"It's a cash hole for the clubs [playing behind closed doors]," he continued.

"There are no fans, no sponsors, no food and beverage sales and unless we can find a pay-per-view model, supporters will say they're not getting value and want their money back.

"There are some real problems in the landscape to come, even if we get back playing. There's a serious threat, not just to the club but to the game as a whole."