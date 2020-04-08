Mose Masoe: Injured Hull KR prop grateful to remain in hospital for rehabilitation

Mose Masoe played in St Helens' Super League Grand Final win over Wigan in 2014

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe says he feels grateful that he is able to continue his recovery from a serious spinal injury in hospital.

Masoe was told on 30 March that he would need to leave Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield to free up space because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the 30-year-old and other patients have since been allowed to stay and continue their treatment.

The Samoa international is now able to walk with the aid of a walking frame.

Masoe told BBC Radio Humberside: "Because we're a specialised unit, a lot of people were quite disappointed because some people wait a long time to get into this unit.

"They do the surgeries in Hull and Leeds and other hospitals, but this is the main specialised spinal unit for the region. Some people had just come in and found out that they might have to leave.

"For people with spinal injuries, it's a massive thing in the first few weeks and months to get as much back as possible, and trying to keep the nerves in the body active."

He continued: "I felt sorry for a lot of people - they started bursting into tears. It meant a lot to them to be in here. I know exactly how they felt. I was ok because I'd done a little bit of rehab. I was more disappointed for my fellow peers in here because I knew how far I'd progressed in a couple of weeks and I could see that they might miss out on that.

"But for the spinal unit to fight to stay as a spinal unit was awesome because it's given the people with spinal injuries a bit of hope."

Masoe sustained his career-ending injury in a tackle during a pre-season game against Wakefield in January.

He was initially paralysed from the shoulders down. but the former St Helens player has made huge progress since then.

"It was like being a baby and you have to learn how to do everything again," he said.

"Just sitting up after six weeks was a challenge. After that, standing up in a standing frame was a big challenge.

"I can now get up from my bed, move myself onto my wheelchair and push myself around in my wheelchair.

"I've got a walking frame now and I can walk on that for about 10 metres before my legs start getting sore and start shaking, but I've made a lot of progress over the past three months."

An online fundraising page to support Masoe and his family, set up by Hull KR's Community Trust, has so far received donations totalling more than £87,000.