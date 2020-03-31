Mose Masoe: Hull KR prop to leave hospital to free up bed for coronavirus patient

Mose Masoe joined Hull KR from St George Illawarra Dragons in 2017

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe is to continue his rehabilitation from a serious spinal injury at home, as the hospital where he is receiving care needs beds for coronavirus patients.

The 30-year-old's career was ended by the injury suffered in a pre-season game with Wakefield Trinity in January.

He must leave Pinderfields Hospital so his bed to be reallocated to people taken ill in the pandemic.

“I’m not really ready to go home at all,” Masoe told the Hull KR website.

“It will be nice to get home so I can spend some time with my kids, but there’s a lot of things I can’t do myself, like going to the toilet and things like that. I don’t want to put a burden on my missus.”

The Samoa international recently released a clip on social media of him walking using parallel bars, but he cannot take the equipment home.

"I'm gutted to be going home because I wanted to keep my progression going," he said.

"The next step was to go from parallel bars to a walking frame to crutches and then you can pretty much walk by yourself."

"I called my missus.... and she's tried to get a stair lift and the Benevolent Fund have pretty much said they'll sort that for me.

"I'm very lucky and grateful to have the support and that network but I feel real sorry for the other patients that don't have that. It'll be tough for them."