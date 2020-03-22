Ben Thaler: Suspended Super League referee reinstated after investigation

Ben Thaler has refereed the Challenge Cup final and Super League Grand Final during his career

Ben Thaler has been reinstated as a Super League referee after an internal investigation found that he had "no case to answer" following a suspension.

The nature of the Rugby Football League's investigation relating the 38-year-old has not been disclosed.

He has not officiated since taking charge of Hull FC's win against Leeds Rhinos on 2 February.

"I'm happy to have been exonerated from any of the allegations made against me," Thaler said.

English rugby league's governing body said Thaler will be "considered for appointments as a member of the RFL's squad of full-time match officials" once action resumes after the the conronavirus outbreak.

Super League and the RFL have suspended the season until 3 April as a result of the pandemic, with action postponed after league and Challenge Cup matches were played on Sunday, 15 March.

"I'd like to put it all behind me now and concentrate on refereeing, whenever games restart," he said.

"I would like to thank my family and friends for their encouragement and support during such a difficult time. Their support and the messages of support I have had from the wider game has been overwhelming."