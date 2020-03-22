Super League: Warrington duo earn virtual world win over Hull KR during coronavirus shutdown

It was a case of joypads rather than tackle bags for Warrington's burly Tongan forwards Ben Murdoch-Masila and Leilani Latu, as they found a new way to cope with the tedium of their coronavirus isolation measures.

In the absence of competitive rugby league, with the season in shutdown, the pair turned to the virtual world to get their rugby kicks.

Socially distanced at the club's training ground, the duo cranked up the games console to guide Wire through their scheduled Super League fixture with Hull Kingston Rovers.

Decked out in primrose and blue colours, they set about hammering controller buttons, rather than ribcages; their faces were a picture of concentration as they pitted their wits against the computer.

For Latu, it was a chance to hand himself a debut of sorts having not yet appeared in Steve Price's first-team since his move from Gold Coast Titans.

It proved a bit of a masterstroke, as the 27-year-old prop stepped himself through to score a try to put the Wolves ahead.

The gaffer Price even popped in briefly to add his support, just as Robbie Mulhern had stretched over for the score to make the scores level.

With the game in golden point extra time, the pixelated figure of Gareth Widdop went clean through the Rovers defence, but strangely was programmed to drop a one-pointer goal rather than dive over for a try.

Maybe they pushed the wrong button there? A win's a win, but stick to the real thing if I were you, lads.