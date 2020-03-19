Kevin Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos boss to run solo marathon for Rob Burrow

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Apart from my voice. I am absolutely fine' - Burrow on MND

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield is to take on a solo marathon after the Manchester Marathon was cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Rhinos legend has mapped out a 26.2-mile course, starting in Saddleworth in Greater Manchester.

He is raising money for ex-Leeds and England team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Sinfield will run the distance alone because of government guidelines surrounding social distancing.

"Instead of large crowds, 25,000 fellow runners and a course that is the flattest major marathon in the United Kingdom, he will now set off on a route he has designed around his home village, with all the hills and challenges the Pennines can throw at him," the Rhinos said in a statement.

"He has been training but admits his preparations are not fully complete so he will need to dig deep."