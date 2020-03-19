Warrington: Mike Cooper agrees contract extension until 2022

Mike Cooper's previous Warrington deal was due to expire at the end of this season

Warrington prop Mike Cooper has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

The 31-year-old rejoined the Wire in 2017 after a three-year spell at St George Illawarra Dragons in Australia.

Cooper has made more than 200 appearances for the club since his debut in April 2006 and is celebrating his testimonial this season.

"I can’t wait to be a part of the Wire family for another two years," Cooper said.

The former England prop has twice been a Challenge Cup winner at Wembley in 2009 and 2019 and has played in Super League Grand Finals at Old Trafford in 2012, 2013 and 2018.

"As a local player having grown up with the club, it means that bit more to me every time I pull on our colours," Cooper said.

"It's an honour to be celebrating my testimonial this year too as Warrington has been a big part of my life from day one and the support of the fans has been invaluable."