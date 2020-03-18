Coronavirus: Leeds Rhinos forward Joe Greenwood tests negative

Joe Greenwood joined Leeds Rhinos on loan from Wigan Warriors in February

Leeds Rhinos forward Joe Greenwood says he was tested for coronavirus, but the results came back negative.

Saturday's match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds in Perpignan was postponed after one of the Rhinos players, now revealed to be Greenwood, was put into self-isolation.

A further four Rhinos players and four backroom staff are also now self-isolating after feeling unwell.

"With everything that's going on it was a bit scary at the time," he said.

Greenwood, who is on loan at Leeds from Wigan, added: "They said they were going to do some tests on me which they have done, but it came back all negative, it was just another virus, but I've shaken that off now and ready to go again."

The Catalans-Leeds match was the only one of four Super League games to be postponed last weekend, with fixtures at Hull FC, Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers going ahead.

All rugby league fixtures have since been suspended until at least 3 April on government advice, with England boss Shaun Wane also cancelling a player meeting, which had been scheduled for 23 March.