Coronavirus: Super League side Leeds Rhinos have eight members of staff in self-isolation

Leeds Rhinos have won four and lost one of their five Super League matches this season and are third in the table

Super League side Leeds Rhinos have said eight members of their first-team squad and backroom team are in self-isolation after showing possible symptoms of coronavirus.

Saturday's match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds in Perpignan was postponed after one of the Rhinos' players was put into self-isolation.

All rugby league fixtures have now been suspended until at least April 3, with England boss Shaun Wane also cancelling a player meeting, which had been scheduled for 23 March.

The Catalans Dragons-Leeds Rhinos match was one of three games to be postponed this weekend, along with Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR v Toronto Wolfpack, although games at Hull FC, Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers went ahead.

Rhinos chiefs took the decision to call their game off shortly before they were due to fly to Barcelona on Friday after one of their players displayed symptoms of the virus. Subsequent tests on the unnamed player proved negative and the eight members of staff who have shown possible coronavirus symptoms have not been named.

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer told BBC Radio Five Live that it was a "possibility" that the Rhinos may face a sanction for not fulfilling their last fixture.

"We spoke with Leeds at some length this week on that particular issue," added Rimmer.

"We've applied all the guidelines that the government asked us to observe, and Leeds took a unilateral decision not to travel to that fixture. That will follow due process now."