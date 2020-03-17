Coronavirus: England coach Shaun Wane cancels Old Trafford player meeting as part of precautions

Castleford hooker Paul McShane was among the players invited to Shaun Wane's gathering

England head coach Shaun Wane's first gathering of players since his appointment has been cancelled, as part of the Rugby Football League's coronavirus precautions.

Wane, who succeeded Wayne Bennett in the role last month, had selected a 31-man invitational squad to meet at Old Trafford on Monday, 23 March.

The weekend's England wheelchair squad meet in Sheffield is also cancelled.

All rugby league activity has since been suspended on government advice.

The season is currently scheduled to resume on Friday, 3 April.

Championship and League One clubs congregated for a conference call to discuss the impact of the suspension across the sport on Tuesday.

"It was important that we exchanged information and allowed the clubs to discuss their position as soon as possible following the confirmation that the season will be suspended," RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer reiterated.

"This will have a significant impact on clubs at all levels, as on all businesses, in all sectors. It is important for us as a governing body to be able to represent those clubs, given what a powerful force for good they are in our communities.

"It was a positive meeting at which all agreed on the importance of a collegiate approach, both for the Championship and League 1 clubs and the game as a whole - focusing on three key areas of player welfare, club sustainability, and the integrity of the competitions.

"We will maintain regular dialogue with the clubs, as well as with government, broadcasters and sponsors, over the period of our initial suspension until the weekend of 3 April, as we work together and look forward to the resumption of games."