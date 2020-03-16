Challenge Cup sixth round: Newcastle Thunder rewarded with Toronto Wolfpack tie

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch as League one Newcastle defeat Dewsbury 38-30

League One side Newcastle Thunder have been drawn at home to Super League side Toronto Wolfpack in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

Lowest-ranked side Thunder came through their tie with Dewsbury, while Toronto beat Huddersfield.

Holders Warrington have a trip to rivals Wigan Warriors, while last year's beaten finalists St Helens will go to Salford Red Devils.

Ties are currently scheduled to be played on 4-5 April.

The games could be the first played after the game-wide suspension of competition ends on 3 April, subject to the spread of coronavirus.

There are four Championship sides in the competition, three of whom were handed home ties.

York City Knights welcome Castleford, the former club of coach James Ford, while Widnes host Catalans and Sheffield Eagles await Hull FC - both winners of the competition under current Bradford boss John Kear in 1998 and 2005 respectively.

Featherstone have been drawn away to Wakefield Trinity in a West Yorkshire derby.

Challenge Cup sixth round draw

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

York City Knights v Castleford Tigers

Widnes Vikings v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers

Newcastle Thunder v Toronto Wolfpack

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC