Coronavirus: Rugby league's weekend fixtures remain on

Warrington beat Hull FC 38-4 in Super League on Thursday

The Rugby Football League has said "fixtures remain in place for the weekend" despite elite football in England being suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

But Leeds Rhinos will not be travelling to Catalans for Saturday's Super League game after one of their players showed symptoms of the virus.

Salford Red Devils, who host Wigan in Super League on Friday, have asked fans to "avoid unnecessary physical contact with each other and players".

The RFL added in a statement: "At all times the RFL has followed and is following the government's guidance as requested.

"We will of course monitor the position carefully for any changes and communicate in due course should any update be required."

As well as Super League, several fifth-round Challenge Cup ties are also set to take place this weekend.