Warrington Wolves: Super League side fined for shot clock breach

Warrington are eighth in Super League with three wins and three defeats so far this season

Warrington have been fined £5,000 after breaching Super League's rules regarding the shot clock and use of interchange.

The charge related to the Wire's defeat at Wakefield in February.

It was adjudged the team gained an unfair advantage from Toby King's "unpermitted return to the field" after he had gone off injured under instruction from the referee.

Warrington accepted the decision, but half of the fine has been suspended.