Newcastle Thunder: Local talent boosts growth towards Super League aim

Newcastle Thunder have taken on talent from other clubs such as ex-Castleford three-quarter Kieran Gill

Coral Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Dewsbury Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 15 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live worldwide stream on BBC Sport

There have been false dawns for rugby league before in the north east, but this time it feels as though Newcastle Thunder have finally found the right formula.

Television cameras will be at Sunday's Challenge Cup fifth-round tie against Dewsbury, while in May the team will make their first appearance at St James' Park - the home of Newcastle United.

That game is part of Magic Weekend, and the region will also host five games at the 2021 World Cup.

It is a long way from the days of mergers with Hull in their old Gateshead guise, financial concerns and weekly thrashings in front of tiny yet dedicated crowds.

The move to Newcastle, which was negotiated sensitively with supporters, has brought stability, growth and the promise of a return to the big time.

"It's been a hugely positive move," chairman Mick Hogan told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby League podcast.

"You can build the grandest palace in the world, but if you don't have the foundations it's going to fall over. I don't know how other clubs are doing it, but we've spent a long time on the foundations.

"We've got an academy that's starting to compete with the Super League best, a reserves with two wins from three, these things don't happen in a year or two.

"There was some incredibly good work done 10-12 years ago and we're seeing the fruits of that now.

"It has accelerated, we get more media attention, we tap into corporate and commercial network. We've got to remember there was a lot of good work done beforehand."

'Geordie kids in a Geordie team'

Then... it was the likes of Willie Peters who came in for Shaun McRae's Thunder Mk I in 1999

Now... North Shields-born back-rower Sam Luckley is one of the local lads wearing Thunder colours

Thunder has for a long time been a Tyneside team with a hotchpotch accent; a bit of Aussie here, a smidgen of Yorkshire there and a dollop of Lancashire.

While there are still those different dialects - take Hogan's Leigh twang for instance - there are 'proper' Geordies in the squad in Rhys Clarke, Sam Luckley and Tyler Walton, while general manager Jordan Robinson is also home-grown.

Most importantly, there is now a pathway from age group rugby for youngsters right the way through to the first team.

"We've got the equivalent of four full-time community officers now," Hogan added.

"There are kids now, importantly, choosing rugby league as a first sport. Probably 10-15 years ago there was still a big element of players who were passed over by other sports.

"Now we're getting a high percentage of players who are very talented athletes, could play any other sport, who are choosing league and that is the significant bit."

The spread of clubs has also helped, with community teams all the way from Catterick in North Yorkshire up to Alnwick in Northumberland.

New clubs in the west end of Newcastle and further north again in Hexham are evidence that growth is rapid and enthusiasm for the sport is being driven at a grassroots level.

Robinson said: "It's built with local players. the work the foundation do in local schools, the work Michael Heap does with the academy, and what was achieved by Andy Kelly, Lee Crooks etc before that - lots of qualified people coming into the north east and done a really good job.

"We're getting a full reserve and academy team of local players, it's a massive achievement, and off the back of that we're seeing more and more fans who are attracted by the home-grown players."