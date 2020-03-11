Wigan Warriors: Liam Marshall extends contract until 2023

Liam Marshall scored a hat-trick of tries as Wigan beat Huddersfield on 1 March

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall has extended his contract until 2023 with the option to extend by a further year.

Marshall, 23, has started the Super League season in terrific form scoring five tries in six appearances.

"I'm really excited to commit my future to Wigan," he said. "I feel at home here and I've already been lucky enough to have made plenty of memories."

Marshall's impressive performances also earned him a call-up to the England Knights squad earlier this month.

He began this season with a try in Warriors opening round victory against Warrington and also scored a hat-trick in a convincing win at Huddersfield on 1 March.