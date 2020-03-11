Leeds Rhinos: Cameron Smith agrees new three-year contract until 2023

Cameron Smith scored a try in Leeds' Super League victory against Toronto on 5 March

Leeds Rhinos loose forward Cameron Smith has agreed a new three-year contract with the Super League club.

The 21-year-old England Knights international has already scored three tries in five appearances this season.

"It's great news for us and Super League to be keeping one of our best young players in our competition," director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

Second row Smith has previously spent time on loan at Bradford and been dual registered with Featherstone.