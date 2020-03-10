Gary Wheeler: Toronto Wolfpack founder player leaves by mutual consent

Gary Wheeler was part of St Helens' 2011 Grand Final team

Utility back Gary Wheeler - one of Toronto Wolfpack's founder players - has left the club by mutual consent.

The former St Helens player, 30, joined the Canadian side before their entry into League One in 2017, and helped earn two promotions to Super League.

But Wheeler did not play in the Million Pound Game in October and has featured just twice for Toronto this season.

His departure is set to free up room in the salary cap for the club to sign ex-Catalans Dragons full-back Tony Gigot.

Meanwhile, Toronto have re-signed Quinn Ngawati, who can play at centre or second row and whose wages will not count towards the cap because he is Canadian.