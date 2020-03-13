Super League: Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Cas centre Michael Shenton scored 19 Super League tries in his two seasons with St Helens in 2011 and 2012

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Sunday, 15 March Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Castleford's home game with reigning Super League champions St Helens on Sunday is still on, despite the widespread cancellation of much of this weekend's sporting schedule.

Prop Liam Watts returns to the 21-man Cas squad after missing a game with ruptured tendons in his finger.

Oliver Holmes' ankle injury is not as bad as first feared but he is still ruled out for a couple of weeks.

Saints boss Kristian Woolf brings back Aaron Smith in place of Josh Simm.

Smith is available again following a one-game ban following his Grade A tackle in the 32-0 win over Toronto. And Saints have better news of fellow forward James Bentley, who suffered an ankle injury in that game but, following scans, may now be back in less than a month's time, sooner than expected.

Saints will have had nine days to recover from their second defeat of the season - the shock 12-10 home loss to Huddersfield, while Cas are also coming off the back of a narrow defeat, the 9-8 loss to Warrington.

Since beating Saints 23-22 with Luke Gale's golden-point drop-goal in the Super League semi-final in September 2017, Cas have lost the last seven league and cup meetings between the two clubs - and have twice been 'nilled'.

Will the game go ahead?

Although the Catalans-Leeds game is off, BBC Radio Manchester understands that the Rugby Football League expect all this weekend's other scheduled Super League games to go ahead.

The RFL are following current government advice and are remaining flexible to a fast-moving situation.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Costello, Welsby, Dodd.

Castleford (from): Rankin, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Blair, Smith, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Hodgson.