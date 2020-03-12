Super League: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos have scored 176 points during their run of four successive Super League wins

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 14 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos will hope to continue their respective winning runs on Saturday, in a match that will be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns.

Catalans have won three games in a row, while last week's thumping of Toronto was Leeds' fourth successive victory.

Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins is out as he begins a two-match suspension.

Winger Tom Briscoe is in Leeds' squad for the first time this season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The French government has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, and the match in Perpignan will go ahead without any spectators.

Catalans have already had two games postponed this season, which made a further reschedule difficult to manage.

It is the first Super League fixture to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Catalans (from): Mead, Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Da Costa, Albert, Seguier, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Greenwood.