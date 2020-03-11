Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings won Super League's Man of Steel award last season and helped Salford to the Grand Final

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 13 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Great Britain half-back Jackson Hastings is set to face former club Salford for the first time since joining Wigan during the off-season.

Oliver Partington (four games) and Ben Flower (two games) begin bans after incidents in the win over Hull KR.

Salford have lost five of their six Super League matches this season, including each of their past four.

Josh Johnson replaces Jack Ormondroyd in the only change to the squad that lost at Catalans last time out.

Australia-born Hastings was a huge success at Salford, helping the unfancied Red Devils reach the Grand Final in 2019 and also being named as Super League's Man of Steel.

Jake Bibby, who switched from Salford to Wigan along with Hastings, is also included in Adrian Lam's 21-man squad, while England international centre Dan Sarginson could line up for Salford against the club he left at the end of last season.

'We want them to trust us'

Salford Red Devils have won just once in six Super League fixtures this season, but coach Ian Watson says their players must trust the club to strengthen the squad off the back of an unprecedented season of success at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The club have a small budget in comparison to some of their rivals, but Watson is confident his players can buy in to what they are trying to achieve.

"We knew this year we would have to recruit, there's players off contract this year and because they've had a taste of a Grand Final, it's difficult because they want more of that," he told BBC North West Tonight.

"They look at us and our club situation and think 'will that happen again here at Salford?'

"Generally the lack of funds is a big one. We don't play at salary cap and we can't keep buying big-name players. That's what you need to do as a club, you have to replenish your squad and have consistency with a small turnover of players.

"We want them to get their head down and trust us that we will rebuild the squad properly with the money we have, to be able to take us where we want to get to."

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Williams, Sio, Kear, Roberts.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings, McDonnell, Rushton.