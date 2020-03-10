Super League: Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

Anthony Gelling played in Warrington's first two matches of the season before being suspended

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Thursday, 12 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Warrington Wolves have recalled centre Anthony Gelling to their squad for Thursday's trip to Hull FC.

Gelling was suspended by the club after being arrested in Widnes on 8 February and has not been involved in any of the Wire's past four Super League matches.

Hull prop Ligi Sao is unavailable after being given a one-match ban following an incident in the win over Wakefield.

Manu Ma'u sustained a head knock in that match and concussion protocols prevent him from facing Warrington.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Kelly, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Ellis, Brown, Patterson Lund, Graham.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Brand, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Doro, Gelling, Hill, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Walker, Widdop.