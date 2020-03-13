Challenge Cup fifth round: Wakefield Trinity & Featherstone Rovers go through

Wakefield will be one of 16 clubs in Monday's sixth-round draw

Wakefield survived a huge scare from Championship club Bradford to reach round six of the Challenge Cup.

Bradford, who knocked out Leeds on their way to last season's quarter-finals, led 14-7 with tries from Jordan Lilley and Rowan Milnes.

However, Alex Walker and Reece Lyne crossed for the hosts to send the Super League side through to the last 16.

Second-tier Featherstone Rovers ran in nine tries to beat Hunslet 46-6 in Friday's other Challenge Cup match.

Toronto Wolfpack became the first team to progress from round five by beating Huddersfield on Wednesday.

Five more places are available for the winners of Sunday's fifth-round ties, with last season's top eight in Super League completing the line-up for Monday's sixth-round draw.