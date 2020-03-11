Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack beat Huddersfield Giants to reach last 16

Ricky Leutele's tries came in the first 10 minutes at the John Smith's Stadium

Toronto Wolfpack reached the Challenge Cup sixth round with a comfortable 18-0 win at Huddersfield Giants.

Ricky Leutele scored the only two tries of the tie for the Canadian side, who are bottom of Super League with six defeats from their first six matches.

A further 10 points were added from the boot of Gareth O'Brien.

Toronto withdrew from the competition last year but were readmitted this season, playing all their ties away because of logistical issues.

The last-16 draw will be made in New York, USA on Monday.

In the remaining fourth-round Challenge Cup tie, Dewsbury won 22-16 at fellow Championship side Whitehaven, with Dom Speakman scoring two tries.

They will visit third-tier Newcastle Thunder in round five on Saturday in a tie that will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.