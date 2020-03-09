Oliver Partington: Wigan Warriors prop faces ban for challenge on Hull FC's Robbie Mulhern

Oliver Partington in action for Wigan
Wigan academy product Oliver Partington has won international honours for England Knights

Wigan's Oliver Partington could face a ban of up to five matches after being referred to a Super League Independent Match Review Panel for a challenge on Hull FC prop Robbie Mulhern.

Partington has been cited for a Grade D offence in Wigan's 30-16 win on Sunday.

The referral is for "dangerous contact" or "technique likely to make dangerous contact" with the supporting legs.

The rule is to protect a player in a "vulnerable position" and "involves an unacceptable risk of injury".

Meanwhile, Partington's Warriors team-mate Ben Flower has been banned for two games, as has Sam Tomkins of Catalans Dragons, while Hull FC's Ligi Sao will serve a one-match suspension.

Flower has been banned for a Grade C offence of making dangerous contact with an opponent against Hull FC, who will lose Sao for for a Grade A strike with hand, arm or shoulder following an incident in the same game.

Tomkins will miss two matches for a Grade B trip in Saturday's 30-14 victory over Salford Red Devils.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you