Oliver Partington: Wigan Warriors prop faces ban for challenge on Hull FC's Robbie Mulhern

Wigan academy product Oliver Partington has won international honours for England Knights

Wigan's Oliver Partington could face a ban of up to five matches after being referred to a Super League Independent Match Review Panel for a challenge on Hull FC prop Robbie Mulhern.

Partington has been cited for a Grade D offence in Wigan's 30-16 win on Sunday.

The referral is for "dangerous contact" or "technique likely to make dangerous contact" with the supporting legs.

The rule is to protect a player in a "vulnerable position" and "involves an unacceptable risk of injury".

Meanwhile, Partington's Warriors team-mate Ben Flower has been banned for two games, as has Sam Tomkins of Catalans Dragons, while Hull FC's Ligi Sao will serve a one-match suspension.

Flower has been banned for a Grade C offence of making dangerous contact with an opponent against Hull FC, who will lose Sao for for a Grade A strike with hand, arm or shoulder following an incident in the same game.

Tomkins will miss two matches for a Grade B trip in Saturday's 30-14 victory over Salford Red Devils.