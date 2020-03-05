Ben Crooks: Hull KR winger sidelined for two months with neck injury

Ben Crooks scored four tries in the win over Wakefield in the opening week of the season

Hull KR winger Ben Crooks has been ruled out for two months with a neck injury.

The 26-year-old had scans on the injury he suffered in the defeat by Castleford and it has been decided that he does not need surgery at this point.

Should an operation be required though, Crooks is likely to be sidelined for six months.

He is the leading try-scorer in Super League so far this season with seven in five appearances.