England Women's Rugby League: National Performance Squad selected and coaching staff confirmed

England Women head coach Craig Richards has named a 39-strong performance squad for 2020, while a new Knights set-up has also been established.

Teenagers Hollie Dodd and Fran Goldthorp have been called up from Castleford and Leeds, who contribute 22 players between them.

Ex-Rhinos forward Charlotte Booth is included following her Australia move.

Leeds Rhinos prop Adam Cuthbertson and ex-England full-back Shaun Briscoe will remain on Richards' coaching staff.

New Leeds Women boss Lois Forsell and Paul Sculthorpe will coach the Knights, a feeder squad to help develop emerging talent in an international environment.

Sculthorpe, a two-time Man of Steel winner and Great Britain international, has previously worked for Wayne Bennett with the men's senior squad.

The players called into the senior National Performance Squad will form the teams for the 2020 Women's Origin Series, pitching the best of Yorkshire and Lancashire players together.

"It is brilliant that we've been able to keep Adam and Shaun ahead of 2020," Richards said. "Shaun has worked with the players for nearly a year now while Adam was a fantastic addition to the coaching staff ahead of last year's tour of Papua New Guinea.

"The brand-new England Women Knights set-up is a great step forward for the Women's game and the National Performance Programme. It will help introduce younger Women's Super League stars to the international set-up and will allow us to work closely with these players at an earlier stage.

"The introduction of Lois and Paul as England Women Knights coaches is a huge boost. I am delighted that Lois will continue to be involved in the England set-up following her retirement and she will bring a huge amount of experience while Paul's CV speaks for itself."

England National Performance Squad

Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls)

Carrie Roberts (British Army)

Jasmine Cudjoe (Castleford Tigers)

Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers)

Grace Field (Castleford Tigers)

Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers)

Shona Hoyle (Castleford Tigers)

Lacey Owen (Castleford Tigers)

Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers)

Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers)

Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers)

Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers)

Isabel Bibby (Huddersfield Giants)

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos)

Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos)

Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos)

Hanna Butcher (Leeds Rhinos)

Abby Eatock (Leeds Rhinos)

Elle Frain (Leeds Rhinos)

Tasha Gaines (Leeds Rhinos)

Francesca Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos)

Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos)

Chloe Kerrigan (Leeds Rhinos)

Shannon Lacey (Leeds Rhinos)

Ellie Oldroyd (Leeds Rhinos)

Leah Burke (St Helens)

Chantelle Crowl (St Helens)

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)

Tara Jones (St Helens)

Emily Rudge (St Helens)

Paige Travis (St Helens)

Naomi Williams (St Helens)

Roxy Mura (Warrington Wolves)

Rowanne Smalley (Warrington Wolves)

Charlotte Booth (West Brisbane Panthers)

Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors)

Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors)

Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors)