Super League: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

Ben Flower is poised to make his first Super League appearance of the season for Wigan

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Wigan Warriors prop Ben Flower is fit again after a series of injuries and could make his first appearance of the season against Hull KR on Sunday.

Winger Joe Burgess is also back in the squad, but forward Tony Clubb is out because of a shoulder problem.

Hull KR are without Super League's leading try scorer Ben Crooks, who will be out for at least two months because of an injury to a disc in his neck.

Ethan Ryan is expected to take Crooks' place on the wing.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Marshall, Hankinson, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Havard, Hastings.

Hull KR (from): Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Abdull, Mulhern, Livett, Hadley, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Harrison, Ryan, Keyes, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Mudoti, Brierley.