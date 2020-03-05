Super League: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Kevin Brown
Kevin Brown played for England in their 2017 World Cup final defeat by Australia
Betfred Super League
Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Catalans Dragons have named an unchanged 21-man squad for Saturday's home Super League fixture against Salford Red Devils.

Samisoni Langi was a doubt with a knee injury but is available for selection.

Salford half-back Kevin Brown is free to play after completing a two-match suspension.

The former England international was banned for headbutting a Huddersfield player in their loss to the Giants on 14 February.

Catalans (from): Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Williams, Sio, Kear, Ormondroyd, Roberts.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you