Super League: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Kevin Brown played for England in their 2017 World Cup final defeat by Australia

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Catalans Dragons have named an unchanged 21-man squad for Saturday's home Super League fixture against Salford Red Devils.

Samisoni Langi was a doubt with a knee injury but is available for selection.

Salford half-back Kevin Brown is free to play after completing a two-match suspension.

The former England international was banned for headbutting a Huddersfield player in their loss to the Giants on 14 February.

Catalans (from): Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Williams, Sio, Kear, Ormondroyd, Roberts.