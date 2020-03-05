Super League: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app
Catalans Dragons have named an unchanged 21-man squad for Saturday's home Super League fixture against Salford Red Devils.
Samisoni Langi was a doubt with a knee injury but is available for selection.
Salford half-back Kevin Brown is free to play after completing a two-match suspension.
The former England international was banned for headbutting a Huddersfield player in their loss to the Giants on 14 February.
Catalans (from): Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.
Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Williams, Sio, Kear, Ormondroyd, Roberts.