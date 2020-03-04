Super League: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Declan Patton's last Warrington appearance was in the 14-12 Super League elimination final home defeat by Castleford last September

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 6 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Warrington call up scrum-half Declan Patton for the first time this season for the visit of Castleford Tigers.

Hooker Daryl Clark is named despite his foot being placed in a 'moon boot' after the defeat at Leeds.

Cas have lock Alex Foster back after a year out following knee surgery.

But prop Liam Watts is out with a finger ligament injury and winger Sosaia Feki, still to make his debut, has suffered a recurrence of his pre-season torn calf muscle injury.

Tigers have won on three of their last four visits to the Halliwell Jones, the most recent of which was last September's 14-12 elimination final win.

They have also started this season well with four wins from five, the latest at home to Hull KR last Thursday, and victory would take them back top of the table, as Wigan, who went above them last weekend, are not in action again until Sunday,

But although unpredictable Warrington have lost three of their five games so far, shipping six tries in last Friday's six-try 36-0 defeat at Leeds, they have won both home games, including the 19-0 'nilling' of Super League champions St Helens.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Brand, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Walker, Widdop.

Castleford (from): Rankin, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Blair, Smith, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Turner.